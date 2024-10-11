Russians attacked Kherson suburbs with a drone in the afternoon, one wounded
Russian troops launched a drone attack on Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson. A 51-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from the drone and taken to the hospital with injuries.
Russian troops carried out a drone attack on Antonivka, a suburb of Kherson, injuring a 51-year-old man, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"In the afternoon, the occupation forces attacked Antonivka with a UAV. A 51-year-old man who was in the yard of his house was injured when explosives were dropped from the drone. The victim was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, concussion and a shrapnel wound to his back," the statement reads.
