Russians attacked Kharkiv region: KAB destroyed residential sector in Lozova, 6 injured

The enemy launched an attack on the Kharkiv region, as a result of which a private house was damaged and a fire broke out. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, another Russian strike resulted in injuries to 6 people. The State Emergency Service also reports on the attack by the Russian Armed Forces on the residential sector of Lozova, according to UNN.

On October 18, Russian invaders launched a KAB aerial bomb strike on the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region.

As a result of the Russian shelling, a private house caught fire over an area of 80 square meters. 11 private houses were also damaged.

Information about the victims is as follows.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, six people were injured:

47-year-old, 77-year-old, 51-year-old, 80-year-old, and 66-year-old women. A 39-year-old man was also injured.

It is specified that the 47-year-old and 77-year-old women sustained blast injuries and were hospitalized.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported on the Russian attack on Lozova.

"Russian troops tonight (October 18 - ed.) struck the residential sector of Lozova, Kharkiv region. .. A private house was damaged, a fire broke out," the State Emergency Service informed.

A few days ago, Russian troops launched a cruise missile attack on the Nemyshlianskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, a 42-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.

