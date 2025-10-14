Enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region changed the schedule of suburban trains
Kyiv • UNN
Due to enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region, Ukrzaliznytsia changed the schedule of suburban trains; some of them will run on a changed route or will not run temporarily. Also, 15 other trains across Ukraine are delayed.
The enemy shelling of the Kirovohrad region affected the movement of suburban trains, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Due to the enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region, we have changes in the movement of suburban trains today
Initially, it was reported that the following trains would run on an altered route (without entering Tymkove station):
- №6035/6036 Pomichna - Dolynska (instead of Pomichna - Znamianka);
- №6041 Dolynska - Pomichna;
- №6466/6455 Vysun - Pyatykhatky (instead of Tymkove - Pyatykhatky);
- №6487 Kryvyi Rih - Vysun (instead of Kryvyi Rih - Tymkove);
- №6488 Vysun – Kryvyi Rih (instead of Tymkove - Kryvyi Rih).
It is also indicated that today trains in Kirovohrad region will temporarily not run:
- №6039 Dolynska - Tymkove;
- №6040 Tymkove - Dolynska.
Later, Ukrzaliznytsia updated the information on train movements in Kirovohrad region, stating that the following trains would run today without entering Tymkove station:
- №6041/6042 Pomichna - Dolynska on the usual schedule;
- №6043/6044 on the route Dolynska – Pomichna (instead of Znamianka - Pomichna), departure from Dolynska at 19:25 (instead of 18:42).
Also, according to Ukrzaliznytsia data at 10:26, 15 trains are delayed:
- №47/48 Mukachevo-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+2:46);
- №15/16 Vorokhta-Kharkiv-Pas. (+2:00);
- №121/122 Kyiv-Pas.-Kherson (+1:45);
- №5/6 Ivano-Frankivsk-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+1:01);
- №115/116 Chernivtsi-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+1:01);
- №21/22 Kharkiv-Pas.-Lviv (+0:25);
- №103/104 Kramatorsk-Lviv (+0:25);
- №715/716 Przemysl Glowny-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:20);
- №753/754 Kryvyi Rih-Holovny-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:14);
- №725/726 Kharkiv-Pas.-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:10);
- №711/712 Kyiv-Pas.-Kramatorsk (+0:06);
- №721/722 Kyiv-Pas.-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:05);
- №9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:05);
- №35/36 Przemysl Glowny-Odesa-Holovna (+0:05);
- №37/38 Uzhhorod-Odesa-Holovna (+0:05).