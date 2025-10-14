Enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region changed the schedule of suburban trains

$41.610.01
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 8688 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 11567 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 13801 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
October 14, 02:03 AM • 16862 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 26736 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 34548 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 36225 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 30046 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21534 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and HamasOctober 13, 11:27 PM • 19705 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage serviceOctober 13, 11:58 PM • 20433 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 21493 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 20718 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 10340 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 44510 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 44397 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 52322 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 48998 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 53458 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 21496 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 26164 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 27958 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 27773 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 55319 views
Enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region changed the schedule of suburban trains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1164 views

Due to enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region, Ukrzaliznytsia changed the schedule of suburban trains; some of them will run on a changed route or will not run temporarily. Also, 15 other trains across Ukraine are delayed.

Enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region changed the schedule of suburban trains

The enemy shelling of the Kirovohrad region affected the movement of suburban trains, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Due to the enemy shelling of Kirovohrad region, we have changes in the movement of suburban trains today

- reported in UZ.

Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, there are power outages14.10.25, 08:19 • 2194 views

Initially, it was reported that the following trains would run on an altered route (without entering Tymkove station):

  • №6035/6036 Pomichna - Dolynska (instead of Pomichna - Znamianka);
    • №6041 Dolynska - Pomichna;
      • №6466/6455 Vysun - Pyatykhatky (instead of Tymkove - Pyatykhatky);
        • №6487 Kryvyi Rih - Vysun (instead of Kryvyi Rih - Tymkove);
          • №6488 Vysun – Kryvyi Rih (instead of Tymkove - Kryvyi Rih).

            It is also indicated that today trains in Kirovohrad region will temporarily not run:

            • №6039 Dolynska - Tymkove;
              • №6040 Tymkove - Dolynska.

                Later, Ukrzaliznytsia updated the information on train movements in Kirovohrad region, stating that the following trains would run today without entering Tymkove station:

                • №6041/6042 Pomichna - Dolynska on the usual schedule;
                  • №6043/6044 on the route Dolynska – Pomichna (instead of Znamianka - Pomichna), departure from Dolynska at 19:25 (instead of 18:42).

                    Zelenskyy: Russia again attacked energy and railway, we need enough air defense, and we count on the actions of the US, Europe, and all partners14.10.25, 10:00 • 1750 views

                    Also, according to Ukrzaliznytsia data at 10:26, 15 trains are delayed:

                    • №47/48 Mukachevo-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+2:46);
                      • №15/16 Vorokhta-Kharkiv-Pas. (+2:00);
                        • №121/122 Kyiv-Pas.-Kherson (+1:45);
                          • №5/6 Ivano-Frankivsk-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+1:01);
                            • №115/116 Chernivtsi-Zaporizhzhia-1 (+1:01);
                              • №21/22 Kharkiv-Pas.-Lviv (+0:25);
                                • №103/104 Kramatorsk-Lviv (+0:25);
                                  • №715/716 Przemysl Glowny-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:20);
                                    • №753/754 Kryvyi Rih-Holovny-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:14);
                                      • №725/726 Kharkiv-Pas.-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:10);
                                        • №711/712 Kyiv-Pas.-Kramatorsk (+0:06);
                                          • №721/722 Kyiv-Pas.-Kharkiv-Pas. (+0:05);
                                            • №9/10 Budapest-Keleti-Kyiv-Pas. (+0:05);
                                              • №35/36 Przemysl Glowny-Odesa-Holovna (+0:05);
                                                • №37/38 Uzhhorod-Odesa-Holovna (+0:05).

                                                  Julia Shramko

                                                  Society
                                                  Skirmishes
                                                  Kirovohrad Oblast
                                                  Kryvyi Rih