Russians attacked Donetsk region: 3 people killed, three more wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the afternoon of October 13, Russian troops attacked Donetsk region several times. As a result of the enemy attacks, 3 people were killed and 3 others were injured. This was stated by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that on October 13, 2024, the town of Chasiv Yar came under the sights of Russian troops. A 78-year-old pensioner sustained life-threatening injuries from the artillery attack, and a 66-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds.
Some time later, the Russian army struck the private sector with Smerch MLRS. A 55-year-old woman was killed.
Also, a 75-year-old resident of Vyshneve village, Pokrovsk district, was mortally wounded as a result of hostile artillery shelling.
The occupants injured a 55-year-old civilian in Lyman, allegedly using Smerch multiple rocket launchers. Another 69-year-old man was wounded as a result of shelling by the army of the aggressor state in Pokrovsk.
Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations are being conducted in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war (Art. 438(1), (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
Recall
As a result of hostile shelling in Donetsk region on Saturday, October 12, two civilians were killed and 10 wounded.