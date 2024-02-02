Russians attacked Donetsk region 13 times in 24 hours: there is a casualty and destruction

Russian troops fired 13 times at localities in Donetsk region yesterday. One person was wounded as a result of the hostile attacks. On February 1, Russian shelling damaged educational institutions, an administrative building and more than 20 houses in the region, head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin reported in Telegram, UNN reports.

According to him, one person was wounded in Avdiivka as a result of shelling on February 1. In Selydove, an administrative building was damaged as a result of hostile attacks. In the Kurakhivka community, 12 two-story buildings and 2 educational institutions were damaged in Hirnyk, and 6 houses were damaged in Veselyi Hai.

In the Lyman community, an outpatient clinic in Zarichne was damaged. A house in Ivanivka was also destroyed. The outskirts of Kostyantynivka community came under fire.

In addition, according to the head of the RMA, one house was destroyed in Pereyizne of the Zvanivska community, and another one was damaged. In Soledar community, Russians shelled Rozdolivka and Vasyukivka. In Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses were damaged as a result of hostile attacks.

"In just one day, Russians fired 13 times at the settlements of Donetsk region. 58 people were evacuated from the front line, including 4 children," wrote Filashkin.

