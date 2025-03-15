Russians attacked a village in Chernihiv region: four injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a drone attack, houses, outbuildings and cars were damaged. Four civilians were injured, one woman was hospitalized.
In the Chernihiv region, as a result of a Russian drone attack, houses were damaged, four civilians were injured, and one woman was hospitalized, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, said on Saturday in Telegram, UNN writes.
Late yesterday evening, the Russians attacked a village in the Semenivka community with a drone. There was an explosion - a fire broke out. Unfortunately, people were injured - four civilians. One woman was hospitalized with a concussion - she is 85 years old. The other three were provided with assistance on the spot, they refused hospitalization
According to him, there is destruction. "A residential building, an outbuilding and a car were destroyed by fire. Windows, doors and the roof were damaged in two more houses," Chaus said.
Addition
Tonight, the Russians attacked Chernihiv. According to Chaus, they hit one of the microdistricts with a strike drone. There is destruction. A multi-storey building, private houses were damaged, about 10 cars were destroyed and damaged. Preliminarily, there were no casualties.
