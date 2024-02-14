Russians attack Nikopol region three times

The enemy attacked the Nikopol region in the evening. And twice more at night. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

During the shelling, Russians used heavy artillery. Almost a dozen shells hit Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

No one was killed or wounded.

In other areas of the region, the night passed quietly. There were no attacks.

