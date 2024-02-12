18 drone strikes and 3 artillery attacks: Russia attacked Nikopol district all day, one person injured

Russian occupants carried out 3 artillery attacks and 18 kamikaze drone strikes on Nikopol district today. A 73-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds. An agricultural company was destroyed and almost two dozen private houses were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram, UNN reports.

18 strikes by kamikaze drones. And 3 more artillery attacks. An extremely tense day in the Nikopol region. Attack after attack... - Lysak wrote.

According to him, the district center, Marhanets, Myrivske and Pokrovske rural communities suffered from the actions of Russian terrorists.

A 73-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds. She is in moderate condition in the hospital. An agricultural company was destroyed. Almost two dozen private houses and 11 outbuildings were damaged. Also cars, gas pipelines and a high-voltage line - Lysak said.

He also reported on the situation in the Pavlohrad region.

After a nighttime UAV attack, some of the houses were repaired. All boiler houses in the city have resumed operation. Almost 15 thousand subscribers are still without power. Electricians continue to work - Lysak wrote.

Addendum

No casualties or damage after explosion in Kropyvnytskyi district.