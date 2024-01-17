The occupiers attacked the Dnepropetrovsk region: two wounded, including a child

This afternoon, the occupation forces fired a kamikaze drone at the Marhanets community in the Nikopol region. A 13-year-old child was wounded as a result of the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, a car with people in it was hit.

Two boys were injured. A 13-year-old child is in "serious" condition. The 19-year-old boy is in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance - Lysak summarized.

Remind

At night, air defense forces shot down three enemy drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region. "Shahedy" was destroyed in the Dnipro and Synelnyk districts.