The occupiers attacked the Dnepropetrovsk region: two wounded, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
The occupation forces attacked the Marhanets community in Nikopol district with a kamikaze drone, injuring a 13-year-old and a 19-year-old boy. Both victims are being provided with medical assistance.
This afternoon, the occupation forces fired a kamikaze drone at the Marhanets community in the Nikopol region. A 13-year-old child was wounded as a result of the shelling. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, a car with people in it was hit.
Two boys were injured. A 13-year-old child is in "serious" condition. The 19-year-old boy is in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance
Remind
At night, air defense forces shot down three enemy drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region. "Shahedy" was destroyed in the Dnipro and Synelnyk districts.