Three Russian drones shot down over Dnipro region at night
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces in Dnipropetrovs'k region shot down three enemy drones overnight, said JFO chief Serhiy Lysak. Russians also shelled Nikopol and Marhanets, but no casualties were reported.
At night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three enemy drones over the Dnipro region. The "Shahids" were destroyed in Dniprovskyi and Synelnykivskyi districts. This was reported by the head of the JFO Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
Also at night, Russians shelled Nikopol and Marhanets.
The shelling of Nikopol region does not stop. The aggressor fired at the district center and Marhanets with artillery. No one was killed or injured. The rest of the region was calm
