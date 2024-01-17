Three Russian drones shot down over Dnipro region at night

At night, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down three enemy drones over the Dnipro region. The "Shahids" were destroyed in Dniprovskyi and Synelnykivskyi districts. This was reported by the head of the JFO Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Also at night, Russians shelled Nikopol and Marhanets.

The shelling of Nikopol region does not stop. The aggressor fired at the district center and Marhanets with artillery. No one was killed or injured. The rest of the region was calm Lysak wrote.

