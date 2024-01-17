Ukrainian Air Force destroys 19 out of 20 "shaheds" overnight

On the night of January 17, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners shot down 19 enemy drones that attacked Ukraine. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy struck with 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the area of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk. The enemy also struck with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region in the direction of Kharkiv.

The forces and means of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 19 "Shahed". Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack. the statement reads

The air defense system operated in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and other regions.

