Russians are still trying to cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv region - military

Russian troops are still trying to cross the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, but many attempts are unsuccessful. This was reported by Roman Khliovpyk, commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 8th separate mountain assault battalion of the 10th Edelweiss brigade, on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Yes, of course. They have many attempts. It can be said that many of them are unsuccessful… We successfully use the fact that it is very difficult to pass in many places, that is, pontoon crossings need to be brought in. - Khliovpyk answered when asked if the Russians were still trying to cross the Oskil River.

He also commented on the situation on the Kupyansk-Dvorichna highway.

"I am glad about the information we have, and it is positive, because this is indeed a line where it is very difficult for the enemy to pass, and we successfully use all natural resources. We will not allow the enemy to advance further in our direction," Khliovpyk stated.

Addition

Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesman for the Kharkiv Joint Forces Operation, recently reported that in the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders continue to transfer their infantry across the Oskil River to further advance on Kupyansk. At the same time, attempts to transfer armored vehicles fail due to the resistance of the Defense Forces.