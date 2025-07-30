$41.790.01
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
06:09 AM • 15801 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 41759 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 50801 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 45225 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 53478 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 54535 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 69082 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 162549 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 58215 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Russians are still trying to cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv region - military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

Russian troops continue their unsuccessful attempts to cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully using natural obstacles and preventing the enemy's advance in the Kupyansk direction.

Russians are still trying to cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv region - military

Russian troops are still trying to cross the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, but many attempts are unsuccessful. This was reported by Roman Khliovpyk, commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 8th separate mountain assault battalion of the 10th Edelweiss brigade, on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Yes, of course. They have many attempts. It can be said that many of them are unsuccessful… We successfully use the fact that it is very difficult to pass in many places, that is, pontoon crossings need to be brought in.

- Khliovpyk answered when asked if the Russians were still trying to cross the Oskil River.

He also commented on the situation on the Kupyansk-Dvorichna highway.

"I am glad about the information we have, and it is positive, because this is indeed a line where it is very difficult for the enemy to pass, and we successfully use all natural resources. We will not allow the enemy to advance further in our direction," Khliovpyk stated.

Addition

Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesman for the Kharkiv Joint Forces Operation, recently reported that in the Kharkiv direction, Russian invaders continue to transfer their infantry across the Oskil River to further advance on Kupyansk. At the same time, attempts to transfer armored vehicles fail due to the resistance of the Defense Forces.

Anna Murashko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk