Russians are in the northern part of Vovchansk: “Gart” brigade on the situation in the city

Russian occupants are present in the northern part of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, as this part remains mostly under the control of the occupiers. This was stated by the head of the media relations group of the “Gart” brigade Oleksandr Danylenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

They are there in the northern part of Vovchansk, because this northern part, north of the Vovcha River, remains mostly under the control of the occupiers. But there is not much place to hide there, the city is practically destroyed. The infantry and manpower accumulated in those ruins are periodically brought in and go on assaults, which the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repel - Danylenko said.

Danylenko noted that if the Russians had managed to capture Vovchansk last May and moved on, they would have gone on to Kharkiv or Kupyansk and surrounded the Defense Forces fighting in the Kupyansk sector.

He (the enemy - ed.) did not succeed, we are holding him back. But still, thanks to his activity, he forces us to concentrate a certain amount of forces to preserve the territories in this direction - Danylenko said.

Border guards destroy 50 occupants who tried to attack Vovchansk

Appendix

On January 31, an officer of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Kostya Gordienko with the call sign “Historian” reportedthat the Ukrainian military in Vovchansk and its outskirts were maintaining fire control over Russian logistics routes.