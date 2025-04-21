Russians are expanding their military presence in Mariupol - Andryushchenko

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 668 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 18895 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 18862 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 17632 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
01:18 PM • 21714 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
01:11 PM • 20763 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
12:22 PM • 18363 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 54006 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 36984 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 52263 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
2m/s
30%
748 mm
Popular news

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended Easter service in Windsor with members of the royal family

April 21, 07:34 AM • 42547 views

Pope Francis has died

April 21, 07:57 AM • 38604 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 37873 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 32474 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

April 21, 10:09 AM • 43462 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 12970 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

02:32 PM • 18896 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 13314 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

12:52 PM • 17820 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 54006 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Giorgia Meloni

Emmanuel Macron

Barack Obama

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Singapore

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

01:36 PM • 9304 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

12:58 PM • 11526 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

12:03 PM • 10827 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 32699 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 38095 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The Guardian

TikTok

Coca-Cola

Russians are expanding their military presence in Mariupol - Andryushchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1746 views

Two new military bases of the occupiers appeared in Mariupol during March-April. The city is consistently being turned into the main logistical and military bridgehead for cargo, equipment, and manpower.

Russians are expanding their military presence in Mariupol - Andryushchenko

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russians are expanding their military presence. In particular, two new military bases appeared in the city during March-April. This was reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a new military base has appeared in the northwestern part of the Kalmiusky district. This is one logistics hub - in the Livoberezhny district, near the Shidny residential area.

Andryushchenko noted that the second base is of the greatest interest in this.

Firstly, because its organization is a result of the need to expand an already existing base nearby. Which is mostly used for parking fuel trucks and trucks with ammunition on the route to the Zaporizhzhia region (or from there). The new base has a different purpose. It is mostly for parking personnel and equipment. In particular, there are increased camouflage measures here

- he explained.

According to Andryushchenko, in general, the trend of strengthening the military presence in Mariupol began at the beginning of the year. And it can be stated that this is not an accident, but a consistent transformation of the city into the main and full-fledged logistical and military bridgehead not only for cargo, but also for equipment and personnel with a branched network of parking lots, repair bases and points of permanent and temporary deployment of the occupiers. This is facilitated by the development of railway and port connections.

Therefore, we are confident that in the near future we will be able to state the fact of military use of both the Mariupol-Sortuvalna, Mariupol-Holovny and Mariupol-Port railway stations, and the Mariupol port itself

- added Andryushchenko.

They are taught to walk in formation and shoot: Russians are preparing children in Mariupol for war with Ukraine18.04.25, 15:35 • 6735 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Mariupol
Brent
$65.83
Bitcoin
$88,053.00
S&P 500
$5,126.22
Tesla
$223.70
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,433.99
Ethereum
$1,622.63