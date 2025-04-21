Russians are expanding their military presence in Mariupol - Andryushchenko

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russians are expanding their military presence. In particular, two new military bases appeared in the city during March-April. This was reported by the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a new military base has appeared in the northwestern part of the Kalmiusky district. This is one logistics hub - in the Livoberezhny district, near the Shidny residential area.

Andryushchenko noted that the second base is of the greatest interest in this.

Firstly, because its organization is a result of the need to expand an already existing base nearby. Which is mostly used for parking fuel trucks and trucks with ammunition on the route to the Zaporizhzhia region (or from there). The new base has a different purpose. It is mostly for parking personnel and equipment. In particular, there are increased camouflage measures here - he explained.

According to Andryushchenko, in general, the trend of strengthening the military presence in Mariupol began at the beginning of the year. And it can be stated that this is not an accident, but a consistent transformation of the city into the main and full-fledged logistical and military bridgehead not only for cargo, but also for equipment and personnel with a branched network of parking lots, repair bases and points of permanent and temporary deployment of the occupiers. This is facilitated by the development of railway and port connections.

Therefore, we are confident that in the near future we will be able to state the fact of military use of both the Mariupol-Sortuvalna, Mariupol-Holovny and Mariupol-Port railway stations, and the Mariupol port itself - added Andryushchenko.

