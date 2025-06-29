Russians are bringing "cadets" from the temporarily occupied territories to St. Petersburg for the celebration of Russia's Navy Day - Center for National Resistance

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 30968 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 52056 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 32252 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 57805 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 122230 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 149205 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 84591 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 210318 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57675 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69766 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
67%
747mm
Popular news
Parliament prepares law for post-war elections: Stefanchuk reveals detailsJune 28, 08:57 PM • 19261 views
Brutal murder in Kharkiv due to "animosity": teenager taken into custodyJune 28, 09:59 PM • 7828 views
<p>Air raid alert across Ukraine, explosions already heard in Zaporizhzhia</p>June 28, 11:31 PM • 11705 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprises12:48 AM • 15729 views
Enemy attack on Lviv region: critical infrastructure targeted03:34 AM • 9762 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 30968 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 149204 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 148213 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 210318 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 144383 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 52055 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 24172 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 34529 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 40175 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 148213 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Russians are bringing "cadets" from the temporarily occupied territories to St. Petersburg for the celebration of Russia's Navy Day - Center for National Resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

The occupiers are bringing students from the so-called cadet classes, opened in captured Ukrainian schools, to St. Petersburg for the celebration of the Russian Navy Day. The local flotilla has fled, so the occupiers are afraid to hold any celebrations in Sevastopol.

Russians are bringing "cadets" from the temporarily occupied territories to St. Petersburg for the celebration of Russia's Navy Day - Center for National Resistance

Russians are bringing "cadets" from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) to celebrate Navy Day in St. Petersburg. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers are bringing students from so-called cadet classes, opened in captured Ukrainian schools, to celebrate Russian Navy Day.

Schoolchildren are taken free of charge to the military event in St. Petersburg, because in occupied Sevastopol, Russians are afraid to hold any festivities - the local flotilla fled, and the city was left without a "holiday"

- noted by the CNR.

They emphasize that Dmitry Medvedev - "former acting president of the russian federation, and now a blogger serving as secretary of the russian security council" - took responsibility for organizing these excursions.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the occupiers developed a plan to involve children in the military game "Zarnitsa". Schoolchildren are forcibly drawn into the supposed game to train potential soldiers for the Russian army.

The Kremlin ordered the occupied Ukrainian lands in the temporarily occupied territories to be prepared for the logistics of war - CNS26.06.25, 20:20 • 10310 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9