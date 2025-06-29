Russians are bringing "cadets" from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) to celebrate Navy Day in St. Petersburg. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

It is noted that the occupiers are bringing students from so-called cadet classes, opened in captured Ukrainian schools, to celebrate Russian Navy Day.

Schoolchildren are taken free of charge to the military event in St. Petersburg, because in occupied Sevastopol, Russians are afraid to hold any festivities - the local flotilla fled, and the city was left without a "holiday" - noted by the CNR.

They emphasize that Dmitry Medvedev - "former acting president of the russian federation, and now a blogger serving as secretary of the russian security council" - took responsibility for organizing these excursions.

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, the occupiers developed a plan to involve children in the military game "Zarnitsa". Schoolchildren are forcibly drawn into the supposed game to train potential soldiers for the Russian army.

