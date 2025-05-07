Russians and Belarusians will be allowed to participate in team fencing tournaments under the FIE flag

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has officially allowed athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in team tournaments, granting them the status of neutral participants. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the FIE.

Details

According to the official announcement of the organization, athletes who have received neutral status by the decision of the FIE Executive Committee will be able to compete as part of teams at international adult fencing competitions, starting with the 2025 European Championship. At the same time, their teams will be represented under the flag of the FIE itself, and not national symbols.

Neutral teams consisting of athletes who have been granted neutral status by the FIE Executive Committee will be allowed to participate in FIE adult team competitions, starting with the 2025 European Championships. Neutral teams will perform under the FIE flag - the document says.

This decision is causing a mixed reaction, as a similar permit was already granted to Russians and Belarusians to participate in the Junior World Championship at the end of April, also in a neutral status.

It is noteworthy that in this way the FIE actually ignores the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee, which called for athletes from Russia to be allowed to participate exclusively in individual competitions.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian epee team consisting of Emily Conrad, Alina Dmytruk, Anna Maksymenko and Valeria Bilous-Gridzhak won a gold medal at the World Championships, defeating the Chinese team in the final. This is the first team medal since 2021.