Russians allegedly used Iskander-M and S-400 in Zaporizhzhia - head of the RMA

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101954 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112592 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142731 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139517 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177362 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284393 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178268 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167278 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148866 views

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 40174 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 72784 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 32589 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 42935 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62398 views
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101954 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284393 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251667 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261964 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 62410 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142732 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107287 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107254 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123332 views
Russians allegedly used Iskander-M and S-400 in Zaporizhzhia - head of the RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26276 views

Russian troops launch a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, hitting infrastructure and residential areas, injuring 5 people

This morning, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia, allegedly with Iskander-M and S-400 systems. There are hits on infrastructure facilities. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko during a briefing on Monday, UNN reports.

We recorded five hits. Two were in open areas, in the private sector and near high-rise buildings. Three more hit infrastructure facilities. Currently, some types of missiles have already been installed, some have not yet. (...) As for the arrivals, the ones I spoke about were probably Iskander-M and S-400 so far 

Malashko said.

According to him, the blast wave and debris damaged private and multi-storey buildings located near the site of the "arrivals". Vehicles were also damaged. Several cars even burned down.

"As of this hour, we know about 5 victims - 4 men and one woman. One man is in serious condition, there were even amputations," said Malashko.

Destroyed cars and damaged residential buildings: the OVA showed the consequences of the russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia08.01.24, 12:29 • 100770 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

