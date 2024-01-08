Russians allegedly used Iskander-M and S-400 in Zaporizhzhia - head of the RMA

This morning, Russian troops struck Zaporizhzhia, allegedly with Iskander-M and S-400 systems. There are hits on infrastructure facilities. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko during a briefing on Monday, UNN reports.

We recorded five hits. Two were in open areas, in the private sector and near high-rise buildings. Three more hit infrastructure facilities. Currently, some types of missiles have already been installed, some have not yet. (...) As for the arrivals, the ones I spoke about were probably Iskander-M and S-400 so far Malashko said.

According to him, the blast wave and debris damaged private and multi-storey buildings located near the site of the "arrivals". Vehicles were also damaged. Several cars even burned down.

"As of this hour, we know about 5 victims - 4 men and one woman. One man is in serious condition, there were even amputations," said Malashko.

