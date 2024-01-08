Destroyed cars and damaged residential buildings: the OVA showed the consequences of the russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 49203 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106934 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135617 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134596 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174553 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170985 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280138 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178138 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167128 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148794 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102204 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101886 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103855 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 67387 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 39505 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 49203 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280139 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248151 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233320 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258694 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29644 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135613 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105619 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105643 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121816 views
Actual
Destroyed cars and damaged residential buildings: the OVA showed the consequences of the russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia

Destroyed cars and damaged residential buildings: the OVA showed the consequences of the russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100766 views

As a result of a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, russian occupation forces hit civilian areas and damaged residential buildings.

During the missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, the russians were not looking for military targets, the occupiers struck at civilian areas of the city. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports .

Details 

I was at the sites of morning arrivals. Not a single military objective was hit. Missile craters, destroyed civilian cars, damaged houses 

- said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District.

He also showed photos of the aftermath of the russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. According to him, at least five people have been injured. All of them are in hospitals, hospitals, one of them is in serious condition.

Addendum

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that they had already started an investigation in the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Search operation continues in Zmiyiv, Kharkiv region, after Russian strike: Interior Ministry shows video of man's rescue08.01.24, 09:58 • 60268 views

According to the investigation, on January 8, 2024, at 7:00 am, the army of the aggressor country launched another missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. According to preliminary information, five local residents were injured

- the agency summarized.

Law enforcement officials said the rockets hit open areas near residential buildings. The blast wave and debris smashed windows and damaged balconies in high-rise buildings. Cars were destroyed and damaged.

Industrial facilities in the regional center were also destroyed

Recall

The Ukrainian Air Force said that overnight the Russians fired 59 airborne targets toward Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 18 enemy cruise missiles and all 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs on Monday .

Ukrainian air defense shoots down two russian missiles in Dnipro region in the morning08.01.24, 11:29 • 30639 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising