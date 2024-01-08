Destroyed cars and damaged residential buildings: the OVA showed the consequences of the russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia

During the missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, the russians were not looking for military targets, the occupiers struck at civilian areas of the city. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports .

I was at the sites of morning arrivals. Not a single military objective was hit. Missile craters, destroyed civilian cars, damaged houses - said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District.

He also showed photos of the aftermath of the russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. According to him, at least five people have been injured. All of them are in hospitals, hospitals, one of them is in serious condition.

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that they had already started an investigation in the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on January 8, 2024, at 7:00 am, the army of the aggressor country launched another missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. According to preliminary information, five local residents were injured - the agency summarized.

Law enforcement officials said the rockets hit open areas near residential buildings. The blast wave and debris smashed windows and damaged balconies in high-rise buildings. Cars were destroyed and damaged.

Industrial facilities in the regional center were also destroyed

The Ukrainian Air Force said that overnight the Russians fired 59 airborne targets toward Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 18 enemy cruise missiles and all 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs on Monday .

