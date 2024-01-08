Ukrainian air defense shoots down two russian missiles in Dnipro region in the morning

Today, on January 8, air defense units shot down two Russian missiles in the Dnipro region. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

In the morning, our defenders of the sky destroyed 2 enemy missiles. They were shot down in Dniprovskyi and Pavlohradskyi districts - Lysak summarized.

A "Shahed" was shot down in Mykolaiv region at night - RMA

Addendum

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that russian troops launched a massive missile strike this morningattacking four regions - Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky and Dnipropetrovs'k regions.

Recall

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba said that as a result of a massive rocket attack by the Russian army on Ukraine this morning, two people were killed - in Kryvyi Rih and Khmelnytsky regions. In addition, at least 33 people were reported wounded.