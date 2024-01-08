A "Shahed" was shot down in Mykolaiv region at night - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A "Shahed" drone was shot down in Mykolaiv region
An enemy attack drone of the Shahed type was destroyed in Mykolaiv region overnight, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Monday, UNN reports.
One Shahed-131/136 was shot down at night
Details
According to him, the enemy also fired at Ochakiv and the water area in Mykolaiv region over the past day. There were no casualties.
