A "Shahed" was shot down in Mykolaiv region at night - RMA

An enemy attack drone of the Shahed type was destroyed in Mykolaiv region overnight, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said on Monday, UNN reports.

One Shahed-131/136 was shot down at night - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, the enemy also fired at Ochakiv and the water area in Mykolaiv region over the past day. There were no casualties.

In Mykolaiv region, an enemy "shahed" hit a mothballed recreation center, causing a fire