In Mykolaiv region, an enemy "shahed" hit a mothballed recreation center, causing a fire

In Mykolaiv region, an enemy attack drone hit a mothballed recreation center. According to the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, a fire broke out at the site of the hit, UNN reports.

"In the evening, on January 6, a Shahed-131/136 UAV hit a recreational area, causing a fire at one of the mothballed recreation centers. The fire was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties," Kim said.

He also said that over the past day, the enemy shelled Ochakiv with artillery, and artillery shelling was recorded in the village of Kutsurubska community. In both cases, there were no casualties.