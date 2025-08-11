$41.390.07
Exclusive
04:37 PM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closed
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditions
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17
August 11, 05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Russian Volunteer Corps celebrates three years since its creation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) celebrates three years since its creation. RVC fighters are fighting as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and are participating in key operations.

Russian Volunteer Corps celebrates three years since its creation

Russian volunteers fighting as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are celebrating the anniversary of the creation of their combat unit. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), informs UNN.

Details

Thus, three years ago, on August 11, 2022, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) was created - a combat unit within the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR. Currently, citizens of Russia who have chosen to fight against the Putin's criminal regime as their life's work are fighting in the ranks of the RVC.

During the war, RVC fighters, through their valor in battles with Russian occupiers, gained due combat glory for the unit - when Russian volunteer assault troops are in action, everything Rashist around burns

- the report says.

It is indicated that RVC fighters played one of the key roles in transferring the war to the territory of the aggressor state, carried out a number of important secret operations, and fought at the forefront of attacks in various sectors of the front - Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, including the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant.

Side by side with the warriors of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, Russian volunteers demonstrate a truly effective and correct method of fighting Rashism - with weapons in hand

- emphasized the GUR.

They honored the memory of RVC fighters who died for freedom in battle.

"Eternal glory and memory! Honor and respect to all who continue the struggle today! The main battles are ahead!" - added the GUR.

Recall

In July, fighters of the GUR unit "Legion "Freedom of Russia"" captured Nigerian Kehinde Oluwagbemileke in the Zaporizhzhia direction. He was a student of the Moscow Higher School of Economics and fought as part of the 503rd Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.

