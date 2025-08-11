Russian volunteers fighting as part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are celebrating the anniversary of the creation of their combat unit. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), informs UNN.

Thus, three years ago, on August 11, 2022, the "Russian Volunteer Corps" (RVC) was created - a combat unit within the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR. Currently, citizens of Russia who have chosen to fight against the Putin's criminal regime as their life's work are fighting in the ranks of the RVC.

During the war, RVC fighters, through their valor in battles with Russian occupiers, gained due combat glory for the unit - when Russian volunteer assault troops are in action, everything Rashist around burns - the report says.

It is indicated that RVC fighters played one of the key roles in transferring the war to the territory of the aggressor state, carried out a number of important secret operations, and fought at the forefront of attacks in various sectors of the front - Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy region, Kharkiv region, including the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant.

Side by side with the warriors of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, Russian volunteers demonstrate a truly effective and correct method of fighting Rashism - with weapons in hand - emphasized the GUR.

They honored the memory of RVC fighters who died for freedom in battle.

"Eternal glory and memory! Honor and respect to all who continue the struggle today! The main battles are ahead!" - added the GUR.

In July, fighters of the GUR unit "Legion "Freedom of Russia"" captured Nigerian Kehinde Oluwagbemileke in the Zaporizhzhia direction. He was a student of the Moscow Higher School of Economics and fought as part of the 503rd Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces.

