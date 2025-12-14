$42.270.00
Russian "veterans" of the war against Ukraine have killed and maimed hundreds of people in Russia after returning from the front – Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

Russian servicemen who returned from the war against Ukraine have become a serious threat to Russia, causing the death or injury of over a thousand civilians. Russian courts consider participation in the war as a mitigating circumstance in 90% of cases.

Russian "veterans" of the war against Ukraine have killed and maimed hundreds of people in Russia after returning from the front – Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

The return of Russian military personnel from the front has turned into a serious internal threat for Russia, as war "veterans" against Ukraine have already caused the death or injury of more than a thousand civilians. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

At least 551 deaths have been recorded due to the actions of Russian military personnel who returned to civilian life. Among them:

  • 274 people were killed.
    • 163 died from injuries sustained as a result of beatings or road accidents.
      • 142 criminals had previously been convicted, including for similar crimes, and went to war directly from penal colonies.

        In total, Russian courts have already handed down sentences against eight thousand current and former participants in the full-scale invasion. More than 900 "veterans" have been convicted of violent crimes, including murders and assaults.

        At the same time, in 90% of cases, Russian courts consider participation in the war as a mitigating circumstance. This indicates a deep destruction of the law enforcement system, which actually legalizes violence committed by the military and encourages their impunity under the pretext of "service at the front."

        Russia's Arctic resources divided among three Kremlin-linked individuals – Foreign Intelligence Service14.12.25, 21:31 • 1010 views

        Stepan Haftko

        News of the World
        Road traffic accident
        War in Ukraine
        Ukraine