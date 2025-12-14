The return of Russian military personnel from the front has turned into a serious internal threat for Russia, as war "veterans" against Ukraine have already caused the death or injury of more than a thousand civilians. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

At least 551 deaths have been recorded due to the actions of Russian military personnel who returned to civilian life. Among them:

274 people were killed.

163 died from injuries sustained as a result of beatings or road accidents.

142 criminals had previously been convicted, including for similar crimes, and went to war directly from penal colonies.

In total, Russian courts have already handed down sentences against eight thousand current and former participants in the full-scale invasion. More than 900 "veterans" have been convicted of violent crimes, including murders and assaults.

At the same time, in 90% of cases, Russian courts consider participation in the war as a mitigating circumstance. This indicates a deep destruction of the law enforcement system, which actually legalizes violence committed by the military and encourages their impunity under the pretext of "service at the front."

