Russian UAV attacked an ambulance in Kharkiv region, one person killed

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Today, February 11, Russian occupiers attacked an emergency medical service vehicle in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the strike, the vehicle caught fire, and one woman died at the scene. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On February 11, at about 1:00 PM, on the Kyiv–Kharkiv–Dovzhansky highway, near the village of Borshchivka, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle hit an emergency medical service vehicle. As a result of the strike, the vehicle caught fire. There were five people in the cabin – medical workers and civilians. One woman died at the scene. - the report says.

It is noted that others sustained injuries of varying severity. The injured received the necessary medical care.

An investigative and operational group and specialized services are working at the scene. The police continue to record war crimes committed by the Russian military against the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast. A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

As a result of a Russian strike on Bohodukhiv, an entire family died: two one-year-old boys, a two-year-old girl, and a 34-year-old man. A 74-year-old woman was injured.