The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Russian UAV attacked an ambulance in Kharkiv region, one person killed

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

On February 11, a Russian drone hit an ambulance service vehicle in the Kharkiv region. One woman was killed, and other passengers were injured.

Russian UAV attacked an ambulance in Kharkiv region, one person killed
Today, February 11, Russian occupiers attacked an emergency medical service vehicle in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the strike, the vehicle caught fire, and one woman died at the scene. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On February 11, at about 1:00 PM, on the Kyiv–Kharkiv–Dovzhansky highway, near the village of Borshchivka, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle hit an emergency medical service vehicle. As a result of the strike, the vehicle caught fire. There were five people in the cabin – medical workers and civilians. One woman died at the scene.

- the report says.

It is noted that others sustained injuries of varying severity. The injured received the necessary medical care.

An investigative and operational group and specialized services are working at the scene. The police continue to record war crimes committed by the Russian military against the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast. A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

As a result of a Russian strike on Bohodukhiv, an entire family died: two one-year-old boys, a two-year-old girl, and a 34-year-old man. A 74-year-old woman was injured.

