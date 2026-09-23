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Russian UAV attack on Kyiv on September 23 — two killed, 36 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

As a result of strikes by Russian UAVs and falling debris in Kyiv, two people were killed and another 36 injured. Buildings and cars were damaged.

Russian UAV attack on Kyiv on September 23 — two killed, 36 people injured
Photo: t.me/kyiv_pro_office

In Kyiv, two people were killed in the Darnytskyi and Solomianskyi districts as a result of strikes by Russian UAVs and falling debris from them. The Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office reported this, according to UNN.

Details

It is also known that 36 people were injured. Seven people were injured in the Holosiivskyi district, five in Darnytskyi, 20 in Solomianskyi, and four in Sviatoshynskyi.

The Russians used drones against a gas station, a business center building, an office building, the premises of a pharmaceutical company, a former market building, and premises near the railway station. Fires broke out at the sites of the strikes. Cars parked nearby were also damaged.

The final number of injured people is being established. Law enforcement officers are classifying the actions of the Russian military as another war crime that resulted in injuries to and the deaths of civilian residents of the capital (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for a sentence of 8 to 15 years’ imprisonment or life imprisonment.

Recall

Following enemy attacks in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, smoke has been observed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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