Russian troops struck Kharkiv with KABs: two people injured, buildings and cars damaged
On the night of July 26, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with KABs, causing explosions in the Kyivskyi district. As a result of the strike, residential buildings, warehouses, and private cars were damaged, and two people were injured.
On the night of July 26, explosions rocked Kharkiv. Russian invaders attacked the city with KABs. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writes UNN.
Explosions - preliminarily - in the Kyiv district of the city,
At 00:28, Terekhov reported that a strike on a civilian enterprise, which has not been operating for several years, was preliminarily recorded. Windows were blown out in nearby residential buildings. There is currently no information about casualties.
As a result of the KAB strike on the city, residential buildings, warehouses, and private cars were damaged, he reported at 00:37.
At 00:48, Terekhov wrote that two people were known to have been injured as a result of the Russian attack.
Recall
In Kharkiv, a Russian attack drone hit a tower crane at approximately 22:07. A drone strike was also recorded in the Saltivskyi district, with no casualties.