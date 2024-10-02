russian troops strike in Kherson region: there are dead and wounded

Several settlements in Kherson region came under enemy fire and air strikes yesterday. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, Antonivka, Stanislav, Veletynske, Shyroka Balka, Tokarivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Darivka, Tomyna Balka, Pervomaiske, Beryslav, Sablukivka and the city of Kherson were affected by the aggressor.

The terrorist country's military struck an educational institution, a pharmacy, a church and residential areas, damaging a high-rise building, 20 private houses, a gas pipeline, an outbuilding and a car.

Unfortunately, this attack killed 6 people and injured 11 others.

Russian attack on the market in the center of Kherson: 6 dead and 6 wounded