Russian troops strike at Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: a woman is killed and a man wounded

Enemy artillery struck Konstantinovka in Donetsk region, killing a woman and wounding a man. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

One of the enemy shells hit the yard of a private house where the couple lived.

A fire broke out in an outbuilding where a woman was inside at the time of the hit. The rescuers removed her body from under the building elements and extinguished the fire, - the statement said.

The man was injured and taken to the hospital.

It is noted that a total of 22 residential buildings, 2 administrative buildings, and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the city.

Recall

Russian strikes on Kostyantynivka and Kramatorsk resulted in one death and three injuries. At least 16 private houses and 2 cars were damaged.