Russian troops strike at Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region: a woman is killed and a man wounded
A woman was killed and a man was wounded as a result of a Russian artillery strike on Kostyantynivka. 22 residential buildings, 2 administrative buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.
Enemy artillery struck Konstantinovka in Donetsk region, killing a woman and wounding a man. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
One of the enemy shells hit the yard of a private house where the couple lived.
A fire broke out in an outbuilding where a woman was inside at the time of the hit. The rescuers removed her body from under the building elements and extinguished the fire,
The man was injured and taken to the hospital.
It is noted that a total of 22 residential buildings, 2 administrative buildings, and infrastructure facilities were damaged in the city.
Russian strikes on Kostyantynivka and Kramatorsk resulted in one death and three injuries. At least 16 private houses and 2 cars were damaged.