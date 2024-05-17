In Vovchansk, Russian troops shot a civilian in a wheelchair: the prosecutor's office opened proceedings

Russian occupation forces shot a civilian near Vovchansk. The prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

It is noted that on , during the monitoring of social networks, information was found about the shooting of a person with a disability by the occupiers in Vovchansk.

Law enforcement officers showed a video shot by aerial reconnaissance while monitoring the airspace over the city of Vovchansk. The footage shows the body of a dead man in a wheelchair near a local hospital that was seized by Russian soldiers.

Law enforcement officials are considering the version that the victim tried to move away from the medical facility, but Russian soldiers shot him and left him in a wheelchair in the middle of the broken street.

Prosecutors of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations the information on violation of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office said.

Recall

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that in the northern part of Vovchansk Russian military are taking civilians prisoner, first executions are reported