Russian troops shelled Krasnyi Mayak in Kherson region: one killed

On the afternoon of January 19, a 24-year-old man died as a result of the shelling of the village of Krasnyi Mayak by Russian troops. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Around 14:00, Chervonyi Mayak came under enemy artillery fire. A 24-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the shelling, - the statement said.

Prokudin added that the man was outside at the time of the shelling.

A 59-year-old man was seriously injured after an explosive device exploded in Antonivka. Over the past day, the occupants shelled more than 30 settlements in Kherson region, causing deaths and injuries.