Russian troops shelled Krasnyi Mayak in Kherson region: one killed
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the village of Chervonyi Mayak in Kherson region around 14:00. The artillery strike killed a 24-year-old local resident who was on the street.
On the afternoon of January 19, a 24-year-old man died as a result of the shelling of the village of Krasnyi Mayak by Russian troops. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Around 14:00, Chervonyi Mayak came under enemy artillery fire. A 24-year-old man sustained fatal injuries as a result of the shelling,
Prokudin added that the man was outside at the time of the shelling.
Recall
A 59-year-old man was seriously injured after an explosive device exploded in Antonivka. Over the past day, the occupants shelled more than 30 settlements in Kherson region, causing deaths and injuries.