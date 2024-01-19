Russian troops shell Nikopol and Marhanets, no casualties reported

On the evening of January 18, the occupier attacked the district center, and later attacked the city of Marhanets at night. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

The Russian occupiers again fired at Nikopol district with artillery. In the evening, the enemy struck the district center again. At midnight, they switched to Marhanets. - , the message says.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, there were no casualties as a result of the attack, and it is also stated that after the attacks, the rest of the night and morning passed peacefully.

The rest of the night in the area was free of attacks. As well as in the whole region. - said Lysak.

Recall

The day before, on January 17, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 12 times with kamikaze drones and fired four targeted artillery attacks on the region. According to the regional authorities, the boys injured in the afternoon are in hospital. The boy is in moderate condition.

Also, UNN reported that the enemy shelled Ochakiv and Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region with artillery at night

