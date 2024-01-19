ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Defense forces repel 44 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Defense forces repel 44 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30365 views

Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled 44 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector over the last day, the General Staff reports. Despite the enemy's constant efforts, Ukrainian soldiers are holding their positions, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.

Over the past day, 127 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 81 air strikes, fired 45 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN writes. 

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "North" JFO in the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks near Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region and another 8 attacks in the areas of Serebryany Forestry and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 27 enemy attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 17 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Maryinka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 15 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks west of Staromayorsk and south of Urozhayne in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to expand their foothold. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 11 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 5 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

The missile troops struck 1 area of personnel concentration and 2 enemy control points.

Situation on the northern border is stable, no accumulation of enemy forces is noticed - Nayev

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

