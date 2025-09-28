Russian troops launched four strikes on Zaporizhzhia, causing destruction and injuries - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched at least four strikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight, damaging a gas station and a private house. Two men, aged 21 and 32, as well as a 22-year-old woman, sustained injuries.
Russian troops launched at least four strikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight. This was reported by the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
A strike on the private sector. The house was destroyed. People were injured. Who is Russia at war with?!
As a result of the attack, a gas station and its equipment were damaged. Two men, aged 21 and 32, sought medical attention.
Later, one of the enemy strikes hit the private sector, destroying a house. The number of injured increased to three - among the victims is also a 22-year-old woman. Medics are providing the necessary assistance.
Recall
On the evening of September 26, the Russian army launched at least two strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a civilian infrastructure object.
