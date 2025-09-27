Russian troops achieved success in three directions of the front - DeepState

As of Friday evening, September 26, Russian troops achieved partial territorial success, advancing in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. This is reported by the analytical OSINT project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to the project's analysts, in Donetsk region, the occupiers advanced near Yampil, in Dnipro region - near Berezove and Kalynivske, and in Zaporizhzhia - in the areas of Olhivske and Novoivanivka.

The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Yampil, Berezove Kalynivske, Olhivske, and Novoivanivka - the post says.

Recall

On September 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a military meeting where they discussed the situation at the front and the counteroffensive operation in the Dobropillia direction. 168.8 km² of territory was liberated, and Russian losses amounted to almost 3,000 people.

