Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
06:09 PM • 11743 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 12562 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 15163 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 34307 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 23356 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 54207 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 40812 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38223 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 50946 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Russian troops are actively storming the Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk direction, trying to use their numerical superiority in infantry, despite significant losses. DeepState analysts note the constant detection of enemy groups trying to advance into Prymorske or Stepnohirsk.

Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepState

In the direction of Plavni - Prymorske - Stepnohirsk, the enemy has been actively conducting assault operations for a long time. Despite significant losses, Russian troops are trying to use their numerical superiority in infantry. This is reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to the project's analysts, the enemy's assault activity in the Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk area has not subsided for a long time.

Despite a large number of losses, the K*tsaps have an advantage in infantry, which is evident in this section

- the post says.

It is noted that most attempts to advance remain in the area of Plavni through Prymorske, where enemy groups are constantly being detected and targeted.

From there, they either try to advance deeper into Prymorske or try to penetrate Stepnohirsk. In particular, yesterday a small group of K*tsaps managed to get into the western outskirts of the village, but they were immediately destroyed by the soldiers of the Defense Forces

- DeepState reports.

At the same time, periodic detections are made east of Stepnohirsk, where the enemy seems to be probing the area for weak points in the defense and looking for a gap that can be used for a deep penetration, but so far without success thanks to the effective work of Ukrainian pilots.

Recall

Russian invaders are trying to capture the settlements of Kamyanske and Plavni to continue the offensive on Prydniprovske and reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Forces are holding their positions and repelling all attacks, said Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

General Staff on the front situation: 140 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 1925 kamikaze drones23.09.25, 21:37 • 1460 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia