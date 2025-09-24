Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepState

In the direction of Plavni - Prymorske - Stepnohirsk, the enemy has been actively conducting assault operations for a long time. Despite significant losses, Russian troops are trying to use their numerical superiority in infantry. This is reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to the project's analysts, the enemy's assault activity in the Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk area has not subsided for a long time.

Despite a large number of losses, the K*tsaps have an advantage in infantry, which is evident in this section - the post says.

It is noted that most attempts to advance remain in the area of Plavni through Prymorske, where enemy groups are constantly being detected and targeted.

From there, they either try to advance deeper into Prymorske or try to penetrate Stepnohirsk. In particular, yesterday a small group of K*tsaps managed to get into the western outskirts of the village, but they were immediately destroyed by the soldiers of the Defense Forces - DeepState reports.

At the same time, periodic detections are made east of Stepnohirsk, where the enemy seems to be probing the area for weak points in the defense and looking for a gap that can be used for a deep penetration, but so far without success thanks to the effective work of Ukrainian pilots.

Recall

Russian invaders are trying to capture the settlements of Kamyanske and Plavni to continue the offensive on Prydniprovske and reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Forces are holding their positions and repelling all attacks, said Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

