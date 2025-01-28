In Donetsk region Russian troops kill two people, shoot at postal vehicle and wound driver in Pokrovsk

Russian troops attacked 7 settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, two people were killed in Rodynske due to the Russian attack, in Pokrovsk the enemy attacked a postal vehicle with a drone, injuring the driver, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the regional police reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Russian occupants conducted a targeted attack on the town of Rodynske in Donetsk region: 2 people were killed. A fire broke out, damaging 3 houses and an enterprise. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire," the SES reported.

According to the police, in total, over the past day, Russian troops conducted 3,437 attacks on the front line and the residential sector. Seven localities came under attack: the cities of Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Toretsk, and the villages of Komar and Novodmitrivka. 23 civilian objects were damaged, including 11 residential buildings:

Russia attacked Rodynske with a drone and artillery, killing two civilians, damaging 2 apartment buildings, a private house, a service station, cars, and a gas pipeline.

In Pokrovsk, the occupants hit a postal vehicle with a drone, injuring the driver.

A civilian car was damaged in Myrnohrad as a result of a drone attack.

The enemy shelled the Lyman with Grad multiple rocket launchers - 6 private households were damaged. Two houses were damaged in Novodmytrivka.

