In Donetsk region Russian troops kill two people, shoot at postal vehicle and wound driver in Pokrovsk

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 71957 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 92484 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106740 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109740 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129779 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103458 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134096 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103731 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102314 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 49503 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117873 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 54913 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112434 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 71965 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129780 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166106 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155918 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 20906 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24799 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112434 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117873 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139850 views
In Donetsk region Russian troops kill two people, shoot at postal vehicle and wound driver in Pokrovsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26736 views

Russian troops attacked 7 settlements in Donetsk region, damaging 23 civilian objects. Two people were killed in Rodynske, another was wounded in Pokrovsk, and destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure was recorded.

Russian troops attacked 7 settlements in Donetsk region yesterday, two people were killed in Rodynske due to the Russian attack, in Pokrovsk the enemy attacked a postal vehicle with a drone, injuring the driver, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the regional police reported, UNN writes.

Details

"Russian occupants conducted a targeted attack on the town of Rodynske in Donetsk region: 2 people were killed. A fire broke out, damaging 3 houses and an enterprise. Firefighters promptly extinguished the fire," the SES reported.

According to the police, in total, over the past day, Russian troops conducted 3,437 attacks on the front line and the residential sector. Seven localities came under attack: the cities of Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Toretsk, and the villages of Komar and Novodmitrivka. 23 civilian objects were damaged, including 11 residential buildings:

  • Russia attacked Rodynske with a drone and artillery, killing two civilians, damaging 2 apartment buildings, a private house, a service station, cars, and a gas pipeline.
    • In Pokrovsk, the occupants hit a postal vehicle with a drone, injuring the driver.
      • A civilian car was damaged in Myrnohrad as a result of a drone attack.
        • The enemy shelled the Lyman with Grad multiple rocket launchers - 6 private households were damaged. Two houses were damaged in Novodmytrivka.

          Russians blew up the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets Canal in some places: why27.01.25, 15:26 • 42250 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          War
          state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
          donetskDonetsk

