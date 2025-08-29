Russian troops intensify attacks in Siversk direction - Zaporozhets spokesman

Russian troops have intensified attacks from the left flank of Siversk, using armored vehicles and FPV drones to pressure Ukrainian defenses. This was reported by Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesman for the 11th Army Corps, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy is trying to cut off the logistics routes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to complicate the defense of settlements, particularly Serebryanka.

The enemy is carrying out FPV attacks on our logistics routes... The number of artillery shellings has also increased, and this is no longer just the front line, but also strikes on the rear to destroy logistics in depth. — he noted.

Zaporozhets emphasized that despite attempts at assaults, Russian troops are suffering losses in armored vehicles and personnel. In the southern sector, the situation remains under control:

Those brigades that are carrying out their defensive actions are currently not allowing the enemy to advance. — the spokesman stated.

Thus, the enemy's main efforts are concentrated in the northern direction, while Ukrainian defenders hold their positions and continue to inflict losses on Russian forces.

Overall, the situation in the Siversk direction is escalating. The enemy, having received a worthy rebuff during a large assault, does not abandon attempts to fulfill, first of all, a political mission, to gain a foothold on the outskirts of the city of Siversk. On the 28th, we again have destroyed occupiers. — Zaporozhets emphasized.

Recall

Over the past day, 191 combat engagements were recorded at the front. Pokrovsk and Lyman directions lead in the number of enemy attacks.