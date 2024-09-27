Russian troops continue shelling Kherson and the region: there are casualties

Russian troops today attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson and the village of Veletynske. As a result of the enemy shelling, 5 more civilians were injured, including one person due to a Russian strike the day before, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

An hour ago, Russian troops reportedly attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson from a UAV. Two men, aged 66 and 64, were injured by the explosives. Both were taken to hospital by ambulance with blast injuries and leg wounds.

Veletynske also came under enemy fire. A 66-year-old man who was on the street was injured as a result of the enemy shelling. He sustained explosive trauma, contusion, shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and foot, and a traumatic amputation of his forearm. He was hospitalized for medical treatment.

In addition, according to the RMA, it became known about another victim of a Russian air strike on Ingulets. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to a 64-year-old woman who suffered an explosive injury and concussion.

It is also stated that a resident of Kherson, who was injured in a Russian drone attack last night, turned to the hospital. The 41-year-old man was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusion. He is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

Russia's strike on Ingulets in Kherson region: 4 injured, including 2 children