Russian troops attacked Donetsk 9 times: one person killed, another wounded

Yesterday, June 17, Russian troops attacked Donetsk region nine times. The enemy shelling caused significant damage, and at least one person was reported dead. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, in Volnovakha district, in Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community, 2 enterprises were damaged.

Also in Pokrovsky district, in Kukharivska community, Vovchenko was shelled. The outskirts of Maryinka, Ocheretyne and Hrodivka communities are under fire.

Kramatorsk district - Terny, Yampolivka and Torske were shelled in the Lyman community. In Kostyantynivska community, Bila Hora, Diliyivka and Oleksandro-Shultine were hit. In Illinivska community, 3 objects in Zorya and 3 objects in Katerynivka were damaged.

Bakhmut district. A person was injured in Chasovoyarsk community, 9 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Toretsk community, a shop in Zalizne and 14 private houses were damaged: 7 in New York and 7 in Pivdenne. A house was damaged in Serebryanka of the Siverska community. A person died and a house was destroyed in Zvanivka - summarized the head of the RMA.

Addendum

Filashkin said that in total, Russians fired 9 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the past day. 93 people were evacuated from the front line, including 22 children.

Recall

In Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked the town of Selydove using "FAB-500 with UMPK", resulting in 1 person being wounded.