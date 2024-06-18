Russian troops attacked Donetsk 9 times: one person killed, another wounded

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15371 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 144560 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141966 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155557 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 208740 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 244658 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151570 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370807 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183250 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149969 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 93483 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 133440 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 120896 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31705 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 50777 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 144560 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 122955 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 141966 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135387 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 155557 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11597 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12866 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17005 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18216 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33050 views
Russian troops attacked Donetsk 9 times: one person killed, another wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27488 views

Yesterday, on June 17, Russian troops attacked the Donetsk region nine times, causing significant destruction, at least one person was killed and another wounded.

Russian troops attacked Donetsk 9 times: one person killed, another wounded

Yesterday, June 17, Russian troops attacked Donetsk region nine times. The enemy shelling caused significant damage, and at least one person was reported dead. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, in Volnovakha district, in Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community, 2 enterprises were damaged.

Also in Pokrovsky district, in Kukharivska community, Vovchenko was shelled. The outskirts of Maryinka, Ocheretyne and Hrodivka communities are under fire.

Kramatorsk district - Terny, Yampolivka and Torske were shelled in the Lyman community. In Kostyantynivska community, Bila Hora, Diliyivka and Oleksandro-Shultine were hit. In Illinivska community, 3 objects in Zorya and 3 objects in Katerynivka were damaged. 

Bakhmut district. A person was injured in Chasovoyarsk community, 9 private houses and 2 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Toretsk community, a shop in Zalizne and 14 private houses were damaged: 7 in New York and 7 in Pivdenne. A house was damaged in Serebryanka of the Siverska community. A person died and a house was destroyed in Zvanivka

- summarized the head of the RMA.

Addendum

Filashkin said that in total, Russians fired 9 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the past day. 93 people were evacuated from the front line, including 22 children.

Recall

In Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked the town of Selydove using "FAB-500 with UMPK", resulting in 1 person being wounded.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

