Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia on February 1: six people injured, including two women

Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

Russian troops struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. The number of injured has risen to six. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The report states that the Russians specifically hit a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. The facility was attacked during the shelling of the city. Among the injured were two women who were undergoing examination during the enemy strike.

The strike on the maternity hospital is further proof of a war directed against life - Fedorov emphasized.

He later added that the number of injured had increased to 6 people. Currently, everyone is receiving the necessary assistance.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and eight were injured. Apartment buildings, private houses, shops, cafes, and a market were damaged.