Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia on February 1: six people injured, including two women

Exclusive
10:11 AM • 1540 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
06:56 AM • 10169 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 26809 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 45188 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 33292 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 31991 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 26163 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 16393 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13972 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7818 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been establishedFebruary 1, 12:54 AM • 12790 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces show defeat of four Russian platoons in Pokrovsk directionVideoFebruary 1, 01:31 AM • 10920 views
ISW: cascading power outages in Ukraine during the "truce" are not a significant concession from RussiaFebruary 1, 02:39 AM • 8666 views
No protracted war: Trump considers options for swift military action against Iran - WSJFebruary 1, 03:13 AM • 5458 views
Enemy UAV hits house in Dnipro, two people killedPhoto05:39 AM • 10408 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 45463 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 74570 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 53532 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 59347 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 61108 views
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 4716 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 24200 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 27281 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 30381 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 31311 views
Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia on February 1: six people injured, including two women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Russian troops struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. The number of injured has risen to six people, including two women who were undergoing examinations.

Russian strike on a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia on February 1: six people injured, including two women
Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

Russian troops struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. The number of injured has risen to six. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

The report states that the Russians specifically hit a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. The facility was attacked during the shelling of the city. Among the injured were two women who were undergoing examination during the enemy strike.

The strike on the maternity hospital is further proof of a war directed against life

- Fedorov emphasized.

He later added that the number of injured had increased to 6 people. Currently, everyone is receiving the necessary assistance.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and eight were injured. Apartment buildings, private houses, shops, cafes, and a market were damaged.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia