russian troops attack Kherson region: 5 wounded and significant destruction

Over the past day, Kherson region has been subjected to significant attacks by enemy troops. Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, Antonivka, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Pryozerne, Mykilske, Darivka, Novovorontsovka, Novoberislav, Zmiivka and the city of Kherson came under fire and air strikes by the occupiers.

The attacks targeted critical infrastructure and residential areas, including 5 high-rise buildings and 14 private homes. Private cars were also damaged. Five people were injured in the attacks.

One killed and 4 wounded in Kherson region due to Russian attacks in 24 hours