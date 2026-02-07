$43.140.03
Russian troops are looking for alternatives to Starlink at the front - "Flash"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Russian troops are trying to establish communication without Starlink, testing Wi-Fi bridges, LTE, and Yamal and Express satellite internet. The most difficult remains communication at the front line and for mobile UAV crews.

Russian troops are looking for alternatives to Starlink at the front - "Flash"

Russian troops are trying to establish communication at the front without using Starlink. This involves several technical solutions that, according to available information, are already being tested or applied. This was reported by Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, advisor to the Minister of Defense, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, some combat units remain without effective communication.

What will the Russians do (or rather, are already doing) at the front instead of Starlink?

  • Increasing WiFi bridges
    • Attempts to use LTE in various implementation options
      • Attempts to return to satellite internet via Yamal and Express satellites

        In addition, according to preliminary information, the most difficult segment for them remains positions at zero and mobile drone crews.

        These segments are the most difficult for them. In fact, there is simply no working solution for them. And our attack drone pilots will take care of Starlink replacement options

        - Beskrestnov emphasizes.

        Recall

        The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine simplified the procedure for verifying Starlink terminals in the DELTA system for military personnel. Now every DELTA user can independently enter information about the terminal, which will speed up equipment confirmation.

        Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW06.02.26, 11:36 • 18707 views

        Alla Kiosak

        War in UkraineTechnologies
        Technology
        War in Ukraine
        Starlink
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine