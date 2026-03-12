$43.980.1150.930.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Russian studio plans to release a game on Steam dedicated to the “heroes” of Hostomel. Gamers call for complaints

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

Cats Who Play studio is releasing a strategy game about the events of 2022 near Kyiv. Ukrainian gamers are calling on Valve to ban the game due to war propaganda.

Russian studio plans to release a game on Steam dedicated to the “heroes” of Hostomel. Gamers call for complaints

The Steam platform has launched a page for the video game "Ukrainian Warfare: Gostomel Heroes" by a Russian company, which, according to the developer, depicts the period of the beginning of the so-called "SVO" (Special Military Operation), UNN reports. 

Details

Thus, on March 24, the online platform Steam plans to release a game by the Russian developer "Cats Who Play" - "Ukrainian Warfare: Gostomel Heroes", which, as stated in the description, is "a real-time strategy with a high level of realism, where gamers will experience the battle for Kyiv in 2022, which became a turning point in the 'Ukrainian conflict'. 

The planet is full of wars - this is a painful topic for everyone. After all, the world is arranged in such a way that every day we see the consequences of even distant conflicts. We see them on TV in the news, we see them next to us in the form of refugees. Modern games are not just entertainment, they are another form of media, another way of conveying information, often even more effective than the most detailed analytical articles or news. We want to use this medium to show what happened in Ukraine at the beginning of this war, when it was supposed to end in a matter of days, but instead turned into a multi-year slaughter. Reports and documentaries were made about Ukraine. But we want to tell this story through the prism of a game. And let the word "game" not mislead you. This is not a documentary, but it depicts with all seriousness the events of the first days of this war - from the moment of the brilliant Russian landing on the outskirts of Kyiv to the time when the war seemed to be supposed to end with the signing of a draft peace agreement in Istanbul in March 2022. Witness the untold story of 2022 through the eyes of those who fought 

- the developers state. 

Interestingly, on the developer's website, the game is called "Gostomel Bogatyrs". 

In the description for the Russian audience, it is stated that "the plot of the game is based on the events of the beginning of the 'SVO' period". 

The authors of the project tried to recreate the events of those days as realistically as possible (with adjustments for game conventions). During the creation, hundreds of videos from city surveillance cameras, soldiers' body cameras, reports were reviewed; thousands of documents and photos were studied; interviews and surveys of participants in the operation were conducted 

- the developers state in the Russian version. 

It should be noted that the development studio is "famous" for developing games such as "Syria: Russian Storm", "Syria: Return to Palmyra", and also the game "Front Line", which depicts a conditional war between Russia and the USA. 

The game caused outrage among Ukrainian gamers, who called for the game to be banned. 

"This 'game' glorifies Russian war crimes. This game violates international law and the rules of your own platform. Valve, don't ignore this," wrote Ukrainian blogger Nikattica on X.

Users published instructions on how to complain about the game: 

  • go to the game page on Steam;
    • click on the flag icon (Report);
      • in the form, select "Defamation" or "Violation of law";
        • among the reasons for the complaint, it is recommended to indicate the propaganda of Russian fascism, discrimination against Ukrainians, and manipulation of facts.

          Reference 

          The battles for Gostomel Airport began on February 24, 2022, during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. The battles were fought for control over the strategically important "Antonov" airport near Gostomel.

          Initially, the airport was attacked by Russian helicopters that landed troops. The Armed Forces of Ukraine later recaptured the airport, but a day later, Russian troops launched a second attack. 

          During the battles, the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed the attackers and damaged the runway, which prevented Russian Il-76 aircraft from transferring their main forces to Gostomel Airport via an air bridge.

          Not only “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2”: what other games can be played by Ukrainian developers26.11.24, 13:10 • 138015 views

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          SocietyWar in UkraineTechnologies
          Russian propaganda
          War in Ukraine
          Gostomel
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Istanbul
          Ukraine
          Kyiv