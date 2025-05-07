Russian strike with KABs in the Dnipropetrovsk region has claimed the life of a woman

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian military strike with KABs on the Pokrovsk community took the life of an 82-year-old woman, and 8 more people were injured, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykiv district, the body of an 82-year-old woman was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed house. Her life was cut short by yesterday's KAB strike, which the Russians carried out in the evening. Condolences to the relatives of the deceased. Another 8 people were injured in the attack - wrote Lysak.

Supplement

The day before, in the evening, the Russian army hit the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykiv district with KABs. According to the head of the RMA, 8 injured were hospitalized, two of them in serious condition. 12 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. The aggressor also struck Nikopol region - the district center and the Pokrovsk community. He used a kamikaze drone and artillery.



The police in the region showed the consequences of the Russian attacks.