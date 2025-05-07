Russian strike with KABs in the Dnipropetrovsk region has claimed the life of a woman

$41.450.15
Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 7570 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 12453 views

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 12453 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 23415 views

Exclusive
07:07 AM • 23415 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 30408 views

06:41 AM • 30408 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 36381 views

06:12 AM • 36381 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 81748 views

May 6, 02:29 PM • 81748 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 122219 views

May 6, 02:23 PM • 122219 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 84818 views

May 6, 02:11 PM • 84818 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 77344 views

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 77344 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 79880 views

May 6, 12:34 PM • 79880 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 47915 views

May 7, 01:44 AM • 47915 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 40865 views

May 7, 03:18 AM • 40865 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 40638 views

May 7, 03:30 AM • 40638 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 38857 views

05:45 AM • 38857 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 16487 views

07:16 AM • 16487 views
Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 7610 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 12481 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 39364 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 75791 views

May 6, 03:56 PM • 75791 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 94820 views

May 6, 02:59 PM • 94820 views
GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 44673 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 95061 views

May 6, 09:05 AM • 95061 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 92448 views

May 6, 05:59 AM • 92448 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 104061 views

May 6, 05:16 AM • 104061 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 51902 views
Russian strike with KABs in the Dnipropetrovsk region has claimed the life of a woman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4834 views

A Russian strike with guided bombs on the Pokrovsk community claimed the life of an 82-year-old woman, and 8 more people were injured. Houses, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.

Russian strike with KABs in the Dnipropetrovsk region has claimed the life of a woman

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian military strike with KABs on the Pokrovsk community took the life of an 82-year-old woman, and 8 more people were injured, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, in Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

In the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykiv district, the body of an 82-year-old woman was recovered from the rubble of a destroyed house. Her life was cut short by yesterday's KAB strike, which the Russians carried out in the evening. Condolences to the relatives of the deceased. Another 8 people were injured in the attack

- wrote Lysak.

Supplement

The day before, in the evening, the Russian army hit the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykiv district with KABs. According to the head of the RMA, 8 injured were hospitalized, two of them in serious condition. 12 private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. The aggressor also struck Nikopol region - the district center and the Pokrovsk community. He used a kamikaze drone and artillery.

CABs hit Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region: 8 wounded, houses destroyed07.05.25, 08:03 • 2998 views

The police in the region showed the consequences of the Russian attacks.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
