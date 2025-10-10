Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on October 10: number of injured rises to seven

The number of casualties from the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on October 10 has increased. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Another woman sought medical attention. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. - the official wrote.

The regional administration also published photos of the aftermath of the enemy shelling.

All emergency services are working and helping residents. - Fedorov added.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the number of injured had risen to 7 people, and one child had died.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that two people died and two more were injured as a result of the night shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region on October 10.