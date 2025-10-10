Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on October 10: number of injured rises to seven
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on October 10, 7 injured people have already been recorded. Another woman sought medical attention and is receiving assistance.
The number of casualties from the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on October 10 has increased. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.
Details
Another woman sought medical attention. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.
The regional administration also published photos of the aftermath of the enemy shelling.
All emergency services are working and helping residents.
Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the number of injured had risen to 7 people, and one child had died.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that two people died and two more were injured as a result of the night shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region on October 10.