Russian strike on the bridge in Kherson: Southern Defense Forces spokesman reported that the enemy partially destroyed it

01:33 PM • 10193 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 14079 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
01:30 PM • 12310 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 23938 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
10:11 AM • 56911 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 39746 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
09:59 AM • 41114 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
08:44 AM • 41445 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 76283 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 36152 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Publications
Exclusives
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 51521 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70377 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67370 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 33577 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 33921 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 6028 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 23943 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 16464 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 24046 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 24239 views
Russian strike on the bridge in Kherson: Southern Defense Forces spokesman reported that the enemy partially destroyed it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3274 views

Russian troops partially destroyed the bridge in Kherson a few days ago, causing disruptions. This is called terrorism, as the enemy tried to cut off civilians.

Russian strike on the bridge in Kherson: Southern Defense Forces spokesman reported that the enemy partially destroyed it

The enemy partially destroyed the bridge in Kherson, there is a rather large hole and certain damage. This was stated by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, reports UNN.

The enemy did indeed strike the bridge a few days ago. He partially destroyed it, there is a rather large hole and certain damage. But a commission will work to determine the extent to which this bridge is destroyed.

- Voloshyn reported.

Voloshyn stated that this Russian strike is pure terrorism.

"Why did the enemy strike it? This is pure terrorism, because by destroying this bridge, he tried to cut off those civilians who live in this area. As of today, about a thousand residents still remain there. Now these civilians are being evacuated," Voloshyn said.

Addition

On Saturday, August 2, the Russian army attacked Kherson from the air. The enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Due to damage to the bridge leading to the Korabel microdistrict, local residents are strongly urged to evacuate.

Anna Murashko

War
Ukraine
Kherson