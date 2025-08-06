Russian strike on the bridge in Kherson: Southern Defense Forces spokesman reported that the enemy partially destroyed it

The enemy partially destroyed the bridge in Kherson, there is a rather large hole and certain damage. This was stated by the spokesman of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, reports UNN.

The enemy did indeed strike the bridge a few days ago. He partially destroyed it, there is a rather large hole and certain damage. But a commission will work to determine the extent to which this bridge is destroyed. - Voloshyn reported.

Voloshyn stated that this Russian strike is pure terrorism.

"Why did the enemy strike it? This is pure terrorism, because by destroying this bridge, he tried to cut off those civilians who live in this area. As of today, about a thousand residents still remain there. Now these civilians are being evacuated," Voloshyn said.

Addition

On Saturday, August 2, the Russian army attacked Kherson from the air. The enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Due to damage to the bridge leading to the Korabel microdistrict, local residents are strongly urged to evacuate.