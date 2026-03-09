Russian strike on railway station in Odesa region kills one person

A worker from a railway station in the Odesa region, which was attacked by Russia on March 4, died in the hospital, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, a 62-year-old man who was injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Odesa region on March 4 died in the hospital. The man worked at the railway station. Doctors assessed his condition as extremely serious. Doctors fought for his life, but, unfortunately, on March 6 he died from his injuries. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. - Kiper reported.

According to the prosecutor's office, on March 4, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked a transport infrastructure facility in Odesa region with a ballistic missile.

Initially, three people were known to have been injured as a result of the missile strike in Odesa region, and later the number of injured increased to four people. The condition of three of them, including two children, was of moderate severity. Another injured person was in serious condition.

