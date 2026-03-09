$43.730.0850.540.36
March 9, 06:12 AM
March 8, 07:46 PM
March 8, 12:28 PM
March 8, 11:12 AM
March 8, 08:41 AM
March 8, 08:15 AM
March 7, 01:30 PM
March 7, 12:32 PM
Popular news
Russian strike on railway station in Odesa region kills one person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

As a result of the attack on Odesa region on March 4, a 62-year-old railway worker died. The man was in critical condition and passed away in the hospital on March 6.

Russian strike on railway station in Odesa region kills one person

A worker from a railway station in the Odesa region, which was attacked by Russia on March 4, died in the hospital, said Odesa OVA head Oleh Kiper on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, a 62-year-old man who was injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Odesa region on March 4 died in the hospital. The man worked at the railway station. Doctors assessed his condition as extremely serious. Doctors fought for his life, but, unfortunately, on March 6 he died from his injuries. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

- Kiper reported.

Addition

According to the prosecutor's office, on March 4, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked a transport infrastructure facility in Odesa region with a ballistic missile.

Russia attacked port and railway in Odesa region with drones03.03.26, 08:48 • 4163 views

Initially, three people were known to have been injured as a result of the missile strike in Odesa region, and later the number of injured increased to four people. The condition of three of them, including two children, was of moderate severity. Another injured person was in serious condition.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the railway station in Odesa region has risen to four - Odesa Regional Military Administration04.03.26, 16:53 • 4533 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast