Russian strike on Poltava: hit caused fire in TCR and on house territory, there are dead and wounded

Today, July 3, around 9:00 AM, the enemy launched an attack on the city of Poltava. As a result of one of the hits, a fire broke out in the building of the Poltava United City TCR. Due to another hit, near the Poltava Regional TCR, a fire broke out on the territory of a private residential building. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded, including civilians. - reported the Ground Forces.

Emergency services are working at the scene, as indicated. Additional information about the victims is being clarified.

