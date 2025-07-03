$41.810.01
Russian strike on Poltava: hit caused fire in TCR and on house territory, there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1937 views

On July 3, around 9:00 AM, the enemy struck Poltava, causing fires in the building of the Poltava United City Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCR) and on the territory of a private residential building. As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded, including among civilians.

Russian strike on Poltava: hit caused fire in TCR and on house territory, there are dead and wounded

Russian troops struck Poltava in the morning, resulting in fires at the city TCR and on the territory of a residential building near the regional TCR. There are dead and wounded, including civilians, the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Thursday on social media, writes UNN.

Today, July 3, around 9:00 AM, the enemy launched an attack on the city of Poltava. As a result of one of the hits, a fire broke out in the building of the Poltava United City TCR. Due to another hit, near the Poltava Regional TCR, a fire broke out on the territory of a private residential building. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded, including civilians.

- reported the Ground Forces.

Emergency services are working at the scene, as indicated. Additional information about the victims is being clarified.

Poltava community suffered a massive attack by Russian drones - city hall03.07.25, 09:36 • 646 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

