Russian strike on Poltava: hit caused fire in TCR and on house territory, there are dead and wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops struck Poltava in the morning, resulting in fires at the city TCR and on the territory of a residential building near the regional TCR. There are dead and wounded, including civilians, the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Thursday on social media, writes UNN.
Emergency services are working at the scene, as indicated. Additional information about the victims is being clarified.
