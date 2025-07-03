Poltava community suffered a massive attack by Russian drones - city hall
Kyiv • UNN
The Poltava community suffered a massive attack by Russian drones. All relevant services are involved.
The Poltava community suffered a massive attack by Russian drones, reported Kateryna Yamshchykova, secretary of the Poltava City Council, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Our community was under a massive attack by Russian drones
According to her, all relevant services have been engaged.
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat03.07.25, 08:52 • 14024 views