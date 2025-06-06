Russian strike on Kyiv: Ambassadors of Denmark, Japan, Sweden and a representative of FIRE AID visited the scene of the tragedy

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)
Exclusive
03:42 PM • 7370 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 50841 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 60993 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 122207 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 160375 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 118481 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 100389 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92113 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66794 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92688 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

June 6, 09:26 AM • 32234 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 68443 views

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

11:38 AM • 38515 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 82633 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 47494 views
Publications

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

02:47 PM • 20253 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

02:30 PM • 22095 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

01:27 PM • 47684 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

01:00 PM • 50841 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 82820 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 68591 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 136406 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 99383 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 140851 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 364387 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

YouTube

Financial Times

Instagram

Shahed-136

Russian strike on Kyiv: Ambassadors of Denmark, Japan, Sweden and a representative of FIRE AID visited the scene of the tragedy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Representatives of the international community visited the site of the enemy strike in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, where three rescuers died. They expressed support for Ukraine.

Russian strike on Kyiv: Ambassadors of Denmark, Japan, Sweden and a representative of FIRE AID visited the scene of the tragedy

Representatives of the international community visited the site of an enemy strike in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district. Three rescuers died there. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Among those who arrived at the scene were:

  • Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen;
    • Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome;
      • First Secretary of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Ukraine Sofia Westberg;
        • Representative of the British charity FIRE AID Edward Matthews.

          Their presence is evidence that the world does not leave Ukraine alone with its challenges. International partners not only provide humanitarian and financial assistance, but also express their support, sharing the pain of our loss

          – stated in the State Emergency Service.

          Recall

          Earlier, UNN reported that during the repeated shelling of Kyiv, three rescuers died, 13 were injured, two of them in serious condition.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyWarKyiv
          State Emergency Service of Ukraine
          Denmark
          Sweden
          United Kingdom
          Japan
          Kyiv
          Tesla
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          S&P 500
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Brent Oil
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gold
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          ,
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          Gas TTF
          $
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          .
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9
          0
          0
          1
          2
          3
          4
          5
          6
          7
          8
          9