Russian strike on Kyiv: Ambassadors of Denmark, Japan, Sweden and a representative of FIRE AID visited the scene of the tragedy
Kyiv • UNN
Representatives of the international community visited the site of the enemy strike in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, where three rescuers died. They expressed support for Ukraine.
Among those who arrived at the scene were:
- Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to
Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen;
- Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine
Masashi Nakagome;
- First Secretary of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in
Ukraine Sofia Westberg;
- Representative of the British charity FIRE
AID Edward Matthews.
Their presence is evidence that the world does not leave Ukraine alone with its challenges. International partners not only provide humanitarian and financial assistance, but also express their support, sharing the pain of our loss
Earlier, UNN reported that during the repeated shelling of Kyiv, three rescuers died, 13 were injured, two of them in serious condition.