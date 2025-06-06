Russian strike on Kyiv: Ambassadors of Denmark, Japan, Sweden and a representative of FIRE AID visited the scene of the tragedy

Representatives of the international community visited the site of an enemy strike in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district. Three rescuers died there. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Among those who arrived at the scene were:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen;

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome;

First Secretary of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Sweden in Ukraine Sofia Westberg;

Representative of the British charity FIRE AID Edward Matthews.

Their presence is evidence that the world does not leave Ukraine alone with its challenges. International partners not only provide humanitarian and financial assistance, but also express their support, sharing the pain of our loss – stated in the State Emergency Service.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that during the repeated shelling of Kyiv, three rescuers died, 13 were injured, two of them in serious condition.